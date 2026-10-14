MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars after deputies said they caught him with several fish that didn’t meet the size requirements.

Thirty-four-year-old Yankiel Garcia Rodriguez, a Miami resident, was arrested in Marathon by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies this past Saturday.

Officials said Garcia Rodriguez was seen loading a cooler filled with fish into his vehicle near mile marker 40.

Deputies approached him and inspected the cooler. According to detectives, they found two undersized mangrove snapper, one undersized lane snapper, and one undersized black grouper.

Authorities said all four fish were smaller than the legal size for capture.

It’s unclear where the suspect caught the fish.

Garcia Rodriguez was swiftly arrested and taken to a county jail. He was given a $2,000 bond.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, it’s unclear if he has since paid that bond.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.