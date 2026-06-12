MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested Thursday after investigators said he communicated with undercover detectives posing as handlers for underage girls during a multi-agency child exploitation operation.

Kenly Agledor, 33, was charged with promotion or attempted promotion of a sexual performance by a child, according to an arrest report.

Investigators with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force and the City of Miami Police Department said Agledor responded to an undercover advertisement and engaged in conversations about meeting a 15-year-old girl for a sexual encounter in exchange for money.

According to the report, Agledor later agreed to send money through Cash App to receive additional content involving the purported minor.

Authorities said a subpoena for the Cash App account, along with phone records and other evidence, helped identify Agledor as the suspect.

He was taken into custody Thursday following a traffic stop in Miami and later denied the allegations during an interview with detectives, according to the report.

A judge found probable cause and set bond at $15,000. Jail records show Agledor is also being held on an immigration detainer.

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