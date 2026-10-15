MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Miami after officials found apparent human remains in a wooded area.

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street after receiving a call of a reported fire.

During the fire fight, fire crews found what appeared to be human bones.

The Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene and identified the burned bone fragments as human remains.

Officials say initial information indicates that the remains may be from someone who died a while ago.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery remains underway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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