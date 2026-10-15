MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a food warehouse in Miami on Wednesday.

The fire started along Northwest 23rd Street and 14th Avenue.

Upon arrival, City of Miami Fire Rescue units found the warehouse filled with smoke that came from a rolling door. An aggressive fire attack began as other crews searched the property.

No injuries were reported, and City of Miami Fire Rescue officials said that the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.

A city health inspector was called due to the business containing a large amount of produce.

There has been no word on what started the fire.

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