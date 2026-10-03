MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami is giving away 600 fruit trees in an effort to combat higher temperatures in the area.

The trees include mangoes, avocados, starfruit, and lychee, among others.

The goal of the giveaway is to combat extreme heat through more shade, and to improve Miami overall.

“Today I got a lychee. I have a food forest in my backyard, stop by sometime get some,” said City of Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins.

The event started on Friday at the the Underline’s Vizcaya station, and is set to give out trees until 11 a.m. at Kirk Monroe Park.

Proof of residency is required to participate in the giveaway.

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