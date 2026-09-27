MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department will briefly change the way it disinfects the drinking water supply starting on Sep. 28.

The process will cause Miami-Dade County to temporarily switch to free chlorine as part of the annual cleaning process until Oct. 11.

Officials said some residents may notice the chlorine taste or smell and a decrease in water pressure, but they maintained that the water is safe to use.

They also said that dialysis patients and those who own fish tanks are encouraged to ask for advice from professionals regarding precautions.

To learn more about the disinfection method, click here.

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