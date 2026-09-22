MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department will temporarily change the way it disinfects the drinking water supply starting next week.

While the department currently uses chloramine, starting next Monday, it will shift to free chlorine, a process considered effective in clearing out bacteria from pipes, until Oct. 11..

Officials said some people may notice the chlorine taste or smell, but they maintained the water is safe to use.

They also said that dialysis patients may want to speak with their doctor, and those who own tropical fish or other fish tanks are encouraged to ask for advice from maintenance professionals.

To learn more about the disinfection method, click here.

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