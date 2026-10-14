DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Voting equipment is being put to the test with just weeks to go before the midterms.

Miami-Dade conducted the logic and accuracy test for the machines that will be used in the elections Nov. 3.

Those tests are done before each election to ensure the equipment and tabulation systems are functioning properly and accurately.

Test ballots were processed, which allows staff to make sure each vote is captured and reported correctly.

“We do a lot of things that other states do not do, we are the platinum standards for elections in Florida, and that’s thanks to our great legislature and governors that have come along and taken very seriously, the security of voting in the state of Florida,” said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia.

Early voting in Miami-Dade will begin on Oct. 19 and run through Nov. 1.

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