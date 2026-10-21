NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have gotten a two alarm house fire under control.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the 2300 block of Northwest 90th Street on Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the location, capturing heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters were forced to cut part of the roof to help release some smoke from inside the house.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.