MIAMI (WSVN) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Miami for the unveiling of the newly renovated driver license office.

The new location on Northwest 37th Avenue and Seventh Street offers more efficient services for residents to update their licenses, among other resources.

The event held on Thursday is another way Miami-Dade County is helping drivers have an easier time renewing their licenses.

The office will be open Mondays through Fridays, but Miami-Dade Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez said it will soon be offering weekend service.

“In just a few weeks, we will also start Saturday services right here at our central office, continuing our mission to make government easier to access and more convenient for everyone,” said Fernandez.

“It’s easier, it’s easier. Pretty easy, but we waited a long time for an appointment,” said Nazar, who had just gotten his license renewed.

Drivers have complained about having to wait in incredibly long lines at the DMV, as well as struggling to book appointments.

