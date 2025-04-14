Miami-Dade County residents can now renew and print their vehicle registrations while grocery shopping, thanks to a new initiative by Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez.

On Monday, Fernandez announced the launch of self-service vehicle registration kiosks at five Publix supermarkets across the county. The machines allow users to complete registration renewals and print tag decals in minutes using either their renewal notice PIN or license plate number and date of birth.

“Our responsibility is to make government more accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of our residents,” Fernandez said. “By introducing self-service kiosks in familiar, everyday locations, we are removing barriers and modernizing how residents interact with essential public services.”

The kiosks are now available at the following Publix locations:

15771 SW 152nd St., Miami

20201 SW 127th Ave., Miami

7550 NW 104th Ave., Doral

1920 West Ave., Miami Beach

891 N. Homestead Blvd., Homestead

The kiosks accept credit or debit cards—and cash where available—and are designed for standard vehicle renewals that do not require new license plates, specialized documentation, or suspensions.

Boat registrations, personalized plates, and vehicles with insurance or license suspensions cannot be processed at the kiosks.

