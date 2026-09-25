SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Schools Police cruiser was involved in a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the scene of a traffic crash on the on ramp from SW 117th Ave to northbound Turnpike on Thursday evening.

According to an M-DCPS spokesperson, their officer was rear-ended.

7News cameras captured the damaged civilian vehicle and cruiser. A tow truck was also on scene.

No injuries were reported.

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