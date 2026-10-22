MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools held its kickoff breakfast for its 33rd annual Principal Today program where community leaders gear up to clock in some time in the classroom.

The event held at Jungle Island in Miami brings local business and community leaders into district schools to serve as guest principals.

This year’s participants include attorneys, bank presidents, restaurant owners, elected officials, city officials and athletes. They will shadow school administrators during the week of Oct. 26-31.

During their time on campus, guest principals will observe and participate in daily administrative duties. Their schedules include attending faculty meetings, meeting with student council groups, managing campus operations and attending team practices.

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