MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County election officials are implementing measures to improve voting access for the neurodiverse community ahead of the upcoming midterm election.

The initiative focuses on ensuring that all eligible voters across the county have easy access to the electoral process.

Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia emphasized that participation from neurodivergent citizens is essential to the local electoral process.

“To every eligible neurodivergent voter in Miami-Dade County, I want you to hear this clearly: This democracy belongs to you also. Your voice matters, your participation matters and your vote matters,” Garcia said.

The deadline to register to vote ahead of the midterm election is Oct. 5. The election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

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