South Florida organizations came together on Saturday to provide back to school resources for Miami-Dade’s disadvantaged students.

“I got a pig headband, I got a bookbag with school supplies in it,” said fifth grader Zani Stevens.

The International Longshoreman’s Association joined forces with the Philip Randolf Institute to give out hundreds of backpacks to local children in Overtown.

“We do our best to secure donations, give them out, and give back to our community.” said the International Longshoreman’s Association local 1416 event chair Lovette Mcgill.

Parents attending the event held at The Urban told 7News they’re grateful for the helping hand and that it makes a huge difference.

“It means a lot because a lot of kids don’t have those resources and a lot of things you have to pay for, and its not free,” said mother Trenquella. “A lot of parents don’t have access to that stuff.”

In the Flagami neighborhood, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami also played a part in making the transition back to school easier for students and their parents.

The nonprofit partnered with AT&T to gift 150 laptops to some lucky students who need it. The goal is to set them up for success and bridge the digital divide.

“The most important thing is these kids see themselves as part of a community that truly cares about them,” said the president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami Gale Nelson.

Kids that attended were also given free haircuts and health screenings, as well as some educational advice for both the students and their parents.

“They come in and they’ll go to parent workshops, we’re talking to the parents about financial literacy and talking to the kids about, really, just dealing with mental wellness, and really just being comfortable in their own skin,” said Nelson.

If you’re interested in giving back, the Internationals Longshoreman’s Association said they are always accepting school supply donations, which can be dropped off at their Miami office.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.