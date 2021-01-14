Miami-Dade, Miami Beach police reinforcements heading to DC ahead of inauguration

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 100 South Florida police officers are gearing up to join the massive security effort in the nation’s capital ahead of next week’s presidential inauguration.

Fifty Miami Beach Police officers will be heading to Washington, D.C. to help with the set-up of Tuesday’s inauguration.

“We’re in close communication with the local agencies up there, as well as the federal agencies who are coordinating this inauguration,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said this is not the first time the department has assisted with security at presidential inaugurations.

“This is an event that we’ve participated in for at least the past five inaugurations,” he said.

But despite having taken part before, this year things will be different.

“Not only do we have COVID, but we’re on the heels of the violence we saw at the Capitol last week,” said Rodriguez.

MDPD will also be sending reinforcement. Forty-five officers will be heading up this weekend.

“We’ve been there for the past 16 years, pretty much every one, and again, it’s just a great honor,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Both local departments said their teams are ready to handle whatever they may face.

“Any time we travel, we travel with all of our equipment, and that equipment, of course, includes gas masks and the gas filters,” said Zabaleta, “so you need all of your equipment in order to be able to perform your job.”

City of Miami Police will not be sending officers this year, not because of the recent riots, but because of COVID concerns.

The law enforcement agency made the decision months ago because they didn’t know what the state of the pandemic would be like now and how that would impact the department.​

As for what’s being done locally during the inauguration, agencies throughout South Florida are working to monitor any possible threats.

“We’ve got 3,500 cameras all over the county and monitoring it every time a hot call goes out,” said Zabaleta.

Officials are also keeping a close eye online to make sure they’re ahead of anyone looking to stir up trouble.

“Technology keeps evolving, and so do we,” said Zabaleta, “and we need to embrace that technology, because we know that delinquents are utilizing that technology to victimize our residents, but we need to use the technology to protect our residents.”

As of Thursday afternoon, no Broward County police departments will be sending officers to D.C.

