Miami-Dade Mayor Gimenez suspends disconnection of water service

MIAMI (WSVN) - As COVID-19 cases mount, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez wants to make sure nobody is worried about their water being cut off.

On Monday, Gimenez ordered the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department to continue to provide water service even if a customer has not paid their bill.

Additionally, those who had their water service disconnected before the state of emergency declaration will regain service.

The county is urging all customers conduct business with WASD online or over the phone to encourage social distancing.

