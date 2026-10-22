WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dispute over the construction of a fence in West Miami-Dade escalated when a man allegedly threatened to shoot a contractor in the head and behead him with a sword, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, 29-year-old Alvaro Alejandro Fonseca became upset Wednesday afternoon over a gated fence being built beside his residence along the 1500 block of Southwest 122nd Avenue.

Investigators said the victim, a contractor working for the property owner, told detectives that the owner had permission from the city to build the fence.

As the argument escalated, authorities said, Fonseca went inside his residence and returned armed with a sword in an attempt to stop the fence from being built.

The arrest report states Fonseca threatened to shoot the contractor “in the head twice and cut off his head with the sword.”

Fearing for his life, the contractor began recording the confrontation and took a photograph of Fonseca holding the sword, police said.

When deputies arrived, Fonseca acknowledged arguing with the contractor over the fence but denied making the threats, according to the report.

The contractor provided deputies with a written statement and a photograph showing Fonseca armed with the sword.

Fonseca was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

During a bond court appearance, a judge found probable cause and set his bond at $5,000.

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