MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is working to stop the spread of a mosquito-borne illness.

County workers are spraying for the bugs and setting traps in order to prevent pests from breeding and multiplying.

This comes after the county’s first locally transmitted case of dengue fever this year.

A mosquito borne illness advisory has been issued.

Officials warn you to cover your skin, use mosquito repellent, and drain any standing water, which could be a breeding ground.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.