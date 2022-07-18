MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Health Officials said they have their first confirmed case of Dengue Fever of the year, a virus which is spread by mosquitoes.

On Monday, The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County confirmed its first local case of Dengue infection of 2022.

Officials are encouraging those to follow mosquito protection in efforts to stop mosquitoes from multiplying, to protect you skin and to follow the steps of what they call “Drain and Cover.”

Drain and Cover includes:

Drain standing water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected. Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.

To protect and cover your skin by wearing shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection maybe necessary for people who work in areas where mosquitoes are present. Along with wearing mosquito repellent.

Cover doors and windows along with repairing broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

Dengue is a virus spread through mosquito bites by Aedes mosquitoes, which also spread the chikungunya and Zika virus. Most people infected with dengue have mild or no symptoms. Those that do develop symptoms typically recover after about one week.

Common symptoms of Dengue include one or more if the following symptoms such as headache; eye pain (typically behind the eyes); muscle, joint, or bone pain; rash; nausea and vomiting; or unusual bleeding (nose or gum bleed, small red spots under the skin, or unusual bruising).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.