MIAMI (WSVN) - Following the sequence of change, where “305” made way for “786,” a new area code emerges in South Florida — the “6-4-5.” Residents of Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys will wake up to the presence of this fresh addition as it officially takes effect Friday.

This new area code, recognized as an “overlay,” is set to serve the same geographic areas currently covered by the 305 and 786 area codes.

The introduction of the 645 area code comes as the burgeoning population and the proliferation of communication devices have led to an increased demand for phone numbers.

Local authorities and telecommunications regulatory bodies have worked collaboratively to ensure a seamless transition for residents and businesses. This means that individuals who currently possess a 305 or 786 area code will retain their existing numbers, while any new numbers issued may receive the 645 code.

