DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials working at animal shelters across South Florida are asking for the public’s help as they work to contain and treat some diseases that have broken out at some shelters.

Shelters in Miami-Dade and Broward have been dealing with overcrowding concerns and promoting initiatives to help people adopt pets temporarily through foster homes or permanently with their forever homes.

In Miami-Dade, overcrowding has been a concern for many years. When that happens, officials say it can lead to diseases, like respiratory illnesses, spreading to several animals.

“Respiratory diseases in overcrowded shelters tend to become very common, and so diseases like streptococcus zooepidemicus, which is a bacteria that affects the respiratory tract of dogs, can become a huge problem when dogs are confined to one location,” said Maria Serrano, from Miami-Dade Animal Services.

Officials for Miami-Dade Animal Services stressed that, while they do have what they’ve called a “strep zoo outbreak” that they’re getting under control, this is not impacting their entire population and are still encouraging people interesting in adopting to come visit.

“Even though you are here, for the presence of an increased respiratory disease, it doesn’t mean that all the dogs in the shelter are sick,” said Serrano “We have plenty of really healthy dogs that are happy, healthy and ready to go home.”

Meanwhile, Broward County Animal Care shelters are dealing with a highly contagious viral disease that’s affecting their cat population.

“During the summer, unfortunately, there’s a rise in panleukopenia throughout shelter areas and shelter environments,” said Zachary Rinkins, from Broward County Animal Care.

Officials in Broward said they’re getting the disease, known as distemper, under control.

However, while the disease is present, shelters in Broward have a message for people in the community.

“In an abundance of caution, what we sought to do was to suspend cat intake just to protect our current population and those that might be coming in,” said Rinkins.

Officials in both counties said the most important thing members of the community can do to help shelters is to adopt.

“We would really appreciate the South Florida community to come here and foster or adopt cats so that we can protect that population,” said Rinkins.

“If you really want to help, please come and adopt or foster a dog from the shelter,” said Serrano.

