DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Animal Care is facing an overcrowding crisis and is asking the community for help by adopting, fostering, or sharing their message to find loving homes for shelter pets.

With kennels at full capacity by roughly 70 for both cats and dogs and new animals arriving daily, the county’s official pet adoption and animal welfare agency is waiving all adoption fees to encourage more families to open their homes to homeless dogs and cats.

“Right now, Broward County Animal Care just really had to make a declaration of a 911 for pets,” said Broward County Animal Care’s Zachary Rinkins.

He said this time of year is already a challenge for the shelter.

“It’s kitten season, so a lot of cats are coming in. The summer is also a season where a lot of pets come into the shelter,” said Rinkins.

All animals are vaccinated, sterilized and microchipped before adoption.

“We are in a space crisis,” said Doug Brightwell, director of Broward County Animal Care. “Our shelter is filled with amazing pets – dogs and cats of all ages and personalities – who are just waiting for a second chance. We’re asking our community to open their hearts and homes to help us create the space we desperately need. The power of community is real. Even if you cannot adopt or foster, simply sharing our posts or telling a friend could save a life.”

One of those dogs is Bred. A 4 or 5-year-old dog that has been at the shelter for over a year as he continues looking for his forever home.

7News cameras captured other cats and dogs that need a home.

Rinkins said Animal Care staff take part in fostering some of the pets.

“We also have fellow employees that foster the pets, so we take a personal stake in the excellence and the health care and the quality of these animals,” he said.

The public can assist by adopting a pet for a permanent home, fostering animals temporarily—even for just a few days—or by sharing the shelter’s adoption link on social media and with friends.

“We always say ‘It’s in your hands to help give these pets a second chance,'” said Rinkins. “If you have your heart or home to spare, come on down to Broward Animal Care.”

To view available pets or learn how to help, click here.

