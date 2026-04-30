MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami business owner was arrested on Tuesday after investigators accused him of orchestrating a months-long scheme involving the fraudulent transfer and resale of a pickup truck and boat, according to an arrest affidavit.

Willy Fernando Perez, 66, was taken into custody April 29, 2026, at approximately 3:39 p.m. in the area of 10000 SW 142nd Ave. in Miami-Dade County, on charges including organized scheme to defraud and dealing in stolen property.

According to the affidavit, Perez allegedly met with a witness in March 2025 and arranged a trade involving a 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck and a 29-foot boat in exchange for a trailer and cash payments.

The witness later reported he never received the agreed-upon payment, and the titles for the vehicles were allegedly transferred using forged signatures.

Investigators said Perez later sold the truck in February 2026 to another buyer for $3,000.

Authorities later determined the vehicle had been obtained through fraudulent means after a review of title records and sworn statements from the original owner.

The case escalated earlier this month when Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office real-time crime monitoring flagged the truck at a Home Depot parking lot in southwest Miami-Dade.

Aviation and ground units confirmed the vehicle’s location and detained a driver later identified as the son of the victim in the case.

Perez met with detectives April 29, waived his Miranda rights and agreed to speak without an attorney.

During the interview, investigators said Perez admitted to selling the truck to the victim for $3,000 and receiving payment through the Zelle platform.

Authorities said he misrepresented the title paperwork, which had been obtained under fraudulent pretenses, resulting in the victim being defrauded.

The truck was later seized as stolen property, and Perez was taken into custody and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Authorities said he is being held pending a bond hearing and is not eligible for immediate release.

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