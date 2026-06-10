MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach is celebrating America’s 250th birthday in a stylish edition.

On Wednesday, city officials unveiled a new lifeguard tower that is decorated in patriotic red, white and blue stars and stripes.

The tower also carries the message: “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Paradise.”

Officials said the stand on the sand ensures the birthday celebration extends beyond Fourth of July.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.