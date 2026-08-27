MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police commended some of their officers for their quick thinking to help rescue a woman who got pinned underneath an SUV after a traffic crash.

According to authorities, the crash happened on Tuesday, just outside a Marathon gas station near 71st Street and Bay Drive East.

Investigators say a blue Jeep was exiting the gas station, attempting to make a right turn to head west on 71st Street when the driver struck a woman who was riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk.

The collision ejected the woman from the scooter, which led to her subsequently getting pinned underneath the Jeep several feet from the initial crash.

Responding officers immediately began working in unison to lift the vehicle off the woman.

One officer utilized a jack to raise the Jeep while another spoke with the woman to keep her calm.

Body camera video of the incident shows the chaotic moment as officers quickly worked to free the woman.

The officers were able to successfully free her. First responders later transported the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The department commended the officers’ actions that night to do what’s right and immediately jump into action to save a life.

“They didn’t wait until they were ordered to do so, they utilized their training, communication, you can hear them in the body-worn camera footage actually communicating with the victim, guiding her every step of the way and letting her know exactly what to expect so they wouldn’t harm her further,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess.

Officials say, despite the seriousness of the crash, the woman did not suffer any life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

The driver of the Jeep received a citation for causing the crash.

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