MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Florida prepares for an influx of thousands of soccer fans for the FIFA World Cup, Miami Beach officials detailed their plans to keep everyone safe.

City officials held a press conference to ensure fans heading to the events being held at the beach can have an enjoyable experience.

“We’re used to the big games, the Super Bowls, the Art Basel, college national championships, but we are now on the world stage,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

Officials called the World Cup an event all on it’s own, and said that the expected fan rush is something they are more than ready for.

“From the moment a person comes across one of our bridges, causeways into our city, we will see what you do. We will watch what you do,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones.

At the center of the city’s game plan is fan safety.

City officials are set to use a real-time technology command center, enhanced traffic operations, crowd control systems, and an increased citywide security presence.

“Those police officers who would otherwise be on vacation during the summertime will be here present, visible, for our residents and our guests to see,” said Jones.

Law enforcement are also preparing for threats in the air.

“Someone here wants to fly a drone over an environment where there’s people, that may be a danger to the folks that are there, we’re gonna take care of that, we’re going to mitigate that by bringing that drone down,” said Jones.

From the air to the ground, the message of law enforcement is clear: South Florida is ready.

Preparations are ongoing around South Florida, with a media preview day in Downtown Miami for fan fest on Wednesday.

WSVN-7 is your home for all the World Cup action. You can catch coverage on the opening match between Mexico and South Africa on Thursday at 1 p.m.

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