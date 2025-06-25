MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach is slashing parking prices this summer in an effort to support local businesses during the slower months of July and August.

City officials announced a flat $1-per-hour parking rate at all municipal lots, garages and on-street spaces citywide. The discounted rate is available exclusively through the ParkMobile app and allows for up to three discounted hours per session, with a cap of 45 discounted hours over the two-month period.

“Summer is here and we welcome everyone to enjoy Miami Beach with our lowest parking rates ever,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez in a press release. “With $1 hourly parking and incredible seasonal offerings like Miami Spa Month and Miami Spice, this is the perfect time to explore, unwind and savor all that Miami Beach has to offer.”

To access the discount, drivers must use the ParkMobile app, enter their zone number and apply the promo code that appears in a pop-up banner. The code only needs to be entered once for zones that share the same hourly rate.

“Reducing parking costs is about boosting our local economy during the slower summer months,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner in the press release. “We are encouraging more activity in our commercial districts, helping our small businesses stay strong and grow.”

