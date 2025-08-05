MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man accused of stabbing his property manager in a Miami Beach condominium appeared in court to face attempted second degree murder charges.

Court cameras captured 83-year-old John Goula being helped by a corrections officer to a chair as he made his appearance.

“Mr. Goula, you’re charged with attempted second-degree murder,” said the judge.

According to Miami Beach Police, the property manager, Amelia Sola Ortiz, went up Goula’s apartment and told him he failed an inspection at the Rebecca Towers, a senior living condominium on 150 Alton Road, on Monday morning.

According to the arrest report, “Ortiz was last seen going to the 10th floor to speak to the defendant in reference to a failed inspection and the state of his apartment.”

That’s when, detectives said, the two argued outside Goula’s apartment for some time until the elderly man pulled out a foldable knife and stabbed her in the chest and the back of the head.

“It escalated, and unfortunately, the property manager was stabbed,” said Miami Beach Public Information Officer Chris Bess.

A witness who lives downstairs told police she received a phone call from Ortiz asking for help.

Ortiz was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, but as of Tuesday afternoon is in critical but stable condition.

Officials said she is expected to recover.

Goula was taken into custody Monday night and invoked his fifth amendment rights, refusing to talk to police about the incident.

He is being held in pre-trial detention.

