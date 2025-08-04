MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after an elderly man stabbed her inside a Miami Beach condominium, according to authorities.

Miami Beach Police responded to the Rebecca Towers, a senior living condominium on 150 Alton Road, on Monday morning.

Officers found the woman, who is said to be a building worker, suffering from a stab wound.

Paramedics rushed her to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. She is in stable condition.

7News cameras captured the woman entering the hospital in a stretcher that was covered in blood.

According to police, the woman was attempting to approach the man about a property dispute when he went on the attack.

Tenants tell 7News the stabber is an elderly man who lives at the condominium.

Police took the elderly man into custody. It’s unclear what charges he will face.

Investigators were seen at the property all day Monday as they try to piece together what exactly led to the stabbing.

