MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach officials are pushing back on a proposal by state legislators that would pave the way for a water park to be built at an iconic hotel.

City leaders and members of the miami beach community spoke out at a news conference held Tuesday morning.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner did not mince words.

“Tallahassee is not the zoning board of Miami Beach,” he said.

Neither did Alicia Casanova with the nonprofit MidBeach Neighborhood Association.

“Decisions that affect Miami Beach should be made in Miami Beach,” she said.

Those who spoke at the news conference were surrounded by people holding up signs that read “Stop the crusing traffic on Collins” and “A water park is not compatible with Miami Beach.”

At issue are two bills being considered by the Florida Legislature that could allow the proposed controversial water park at Fontainebleau Miami Beach to move forward without city oversight.

“Fontainebleau is a landmark, not a theme park,” said attorney Mirian Weiss.

Florida House Bill 399 passed last week, while Florida Senate Bill 208 is expected to be voted on as soon as Wednesday.

While supporters say the bills would increase housing, they would do so by limiting how local governments regulate development. They would also require local governments to approve minor changes at resorts.

“Its sweeping consequences could be irreversible for our community,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez..

Miami Beach officials said this means projects like the 12-story water park could pass through more easily.

The controversy comes after the water park project received harsh criticism on a local level.

Those opposed said the legislation is intentional.

“The Fontainebleau asked for a deferral at the local level, and then, just days before the end of the state’s legislative session, they slipped the amendment into an unrelated bill hoping nobody would notice,” said Casanova. “Well, we sure noticed.”

Furthermore, opponents said, the two bills would also hinder historical preservation — not just in Miami Beach, but statewide.

“It’s not just affecting us; it would affect every corner of the state,” said Meg Lousteau, executive director of the Miami Design Preservation League. “Local citizens would lose their right to control their own municipalities if this bill were to pass.”

A spokesperson for the Fontainebleau stressed that this is a policy issue separate from their application for the water park. They added that this development would not generate traffic, would not increase density and would not offer amenities to the public.

