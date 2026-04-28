MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Fire Department plans to introduce a new Quick Response Vehicle to its Emergency Medical Services fleet. This specialized, compact tactical vehicle aims to improve emergency medical response times in high-density areas.

The Quick Response Vehicle, or QRV, is smaller and more maneuverable than traditional patient transport vehicles. It carries a full complement of medical equipment and supplies, enhancing the department’s ability to quickly reach patients during peak traffic conditions and large-scale events.

The QRV’s compact design allows rescue crews to maneuver safely and effectively through crowded streets. This capability significantly reduces the time from dispatch to patient contact, improving overall emergency medical response.

Miami Beach Fire Chief Digna Abello stated that the QRV strengthens the department’s ability to deliver fast, high-quality emergency medical care in busy conditions.

“The addition of the QRV strengthens our ability to deliver fast, high-quality emergency medical care in some of the busiest conditions we face,” Abello said. “This smaller vehicle allows our rescue crews to reach patients more quickly while maintaining the level of care our community and visitors expect.”

The new vehicle will provide critical support during high-impact weekends and other major events. This includes the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

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