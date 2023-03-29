MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After a wild spring break in Miami Beach, which was marred by gun violence, the Miami Beach City Commission has decided to take proactive measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The commission has agreed to support several new initiatives during the peak weeks of spring break 2024, including a curfew in South Beach, the rollback of liquor sale hours during the month of March for on-and off-premises consumption, and negotiating a memorandum of understanding with the Florida Department of Transportation to shut down any of the city’s causeways once crowds reach certain predetermined capacity levels.

Commissioner Alex Fernandez, who sponsored a series of initiatives to end spring break, said in a news release that “the message is now loud and clear: Miami Beach has shut the door on spring break. Our spring break measures will be proactive, not reactive.”

In addition to these initiatives, the commission has also approved a resolution to establish a secure perimeter around Ocean Drive and Lummus park next year by activating the area with a private event. This move is aimed at providing a safer environment for residents, visitors, and business owners in the area.

“Miami Beach is a world-class destination that values the quality of life for our residents, visitors, and businesses,” Fernandez added. “Spring break no longer has a place in our city.”

The commission’s decision to take assertive measures comes after several gun violence incidents occurred during spring break, which raised concerns about the safety of the city’s residents, visitors, and businesses.

With these new initiatives, the commission hopes to prevent such incidents from happening again and provide a safer and more secure environment for all.

