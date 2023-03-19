MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody in connection to a shooting in the heart of South Beach on St. Patrick’s Day that left a man dead and another in critical condition.

Local residents and visitors who came to South Florida to celebrate spring break spoke with 7News on Saturday about the terrifying moments when shots rang out, late Friday night.

“All I heard was ‘pow, pow, pow.’ It was six shots,” said witness Ben Finley, who lives in Miami.

According to Miami Beach Police, the two male victims came under fire near Seventh Street and Ocean Drive.

Video given to 7News by a law enforcement source captured audio of the gunfire, as people who were just feet away were seen running for cover.

The footage also shows one of the victims lying on the ground moments after he was shot.

“I hid in the cut, ’cause I didn’t know if they were still shooting,” said Finley.

Witnesses who spoke to 7News said they suddenly found themselves dodging bullets.

“When we heard the shots, first of all, my heart sank. We all just ran,” said witness Aryanna Mayes, who is visiting from Washington, D.C.

“I got stepped on. My shoes got messed up and everything,” said Finley.

Just minutes before the shooting, 7News cameras showed people panicking and running, as police cruisers raced to the area of Fifth Street and Ocean Drive.

The surviving victim was rushed to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police recovered four firearms from the scene. It’s still unclear what exactly happened.

On Saturday, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said that because the shooting was isolated, he will not enforce a curfew.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Gelber said he hopes to curb the crime and chaos in other ways — with more police and programming, using concerts, a volleyball tournament and a massive, 1,000-foot inflatable obstacle course.

“We’re trying to create activations, so that people have something to do rather than just gel together in huge groups of block parties,” said Gelber.

As detectives continue their investigation, one visitor is thankful he left the area when he did.

“That could have easily been me, like, easily. A bullet don’t have a name,” he said.

Police have not disclosed the names of the victims or the man they took into custody, as they continue to investigate.

