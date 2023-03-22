MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach officials have announced new plans to control spring breakers, after two murders and mayhem were caught on camera last weekend on South Beach.

On Monday, this from the mayor…

“Most cities in Florida that have created a spring break, have tried to get rid of spring break, and I’d like to get rid of ours if we could,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

But that isn’t happening this year, and this will be another big spring break weekend, plus several music events are set to take place in Miami Beach, part of Miami Music Week.

The city manager and the mayor wanted to end the overnight party for the upcoming weekend with a curfew but didn’t get the support of the city commission.

“I think, in this case, we made a mistake,” said Gelber.

Instead, the commission voted for lights out early for South Beach parking garages and package liquor stores.Thursday to Sunday. Grab-and-go liquor shops will be closing at 6 p.m. and garages will close at 9.

In the city’s “enhanced safety measures ahead of the weekend crowds,” there will also be some road closures, rerouting of traffic and more license plate readers looking for vehicles tagged for trouble.

The big question is, will that be enough to keep the peace on South Beach?

“So, look, we will hope, and we will pray, and we will wish for the best of luck possible,” said Gelber, “but hope, prayer and luck are not plans, and we need plans here.”

