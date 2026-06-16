MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of burglarizing a Miami Beach apartment was arrested Monday after detectives said they found him naked inside the residence before he fled and injured an officer during a foot chase.

Cristian Diazmore, 21, faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and resisting arrest without violence, according to an arrest report.

Detectives were investigating a burglary reported the previous day at an apartment near Harding Avenue when housekeeping workers alerted them to a man inside the unit, police said.

Investigators said they entered the apartment and found Diazmore naked inside a ransacked residence before he fled through a rear door.

Detectives were flagged down by a security officer at Temple Menorah near 75th Street and Carlyle Avenue, who reported that a barefoot man wearing only red shorts and matching Diazmore’s description was attempting to enter the school’s grounds.

Police said Diazmore again fled when confronted by detectives.

During the pursuit, he allegedly struck a detective in the face with his elbow, causing injuries, before continuing to run.

Police said he was eventually cornered near Carlyle Avenue and taken into custody after a brief confrontation.

A judge found probable cause and set bond at $15,000.

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