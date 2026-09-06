MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders and residents celebrated the 100th anniversary of a local bar in Miami Beach.

Mac’s Club Deuce marked the milestone with a block party across Washington Avenue on Saturday.

The Miami Beach commissioners Alex Fernandez and Monica Salinas presented the bar with an official city proclamation for its anniversary.

The bar first opened in 1926, and continues to keep an old part of South Beach alive today.

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