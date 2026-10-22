MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 100 children with disabilities experienced air travel in a safe way at Miami International Airport.

In recognition of Invisible Disabilities Week, MIA and American Airlines hosted its latest MIA Airport Instruction and Readiness tour for the local children and their parents.

The tour allows the participants to rehearse the entire air travel experience from start to finish in a controlled environment.

“So grateful for this opportunity because we’d love to travel with our son, but he has a lot of anxiety especially about getting on a plane and flying, so we thank you so much, we couldn’t be happier to be here today,” said Debbie, mother of one of the children.

The event is held twice a year to help make air travel easier for those with special needs.

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