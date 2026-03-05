INDIAN CREEK VILLAGE, Fla. (WSVN) — Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg became the latest tech billionaire to buy property in South Florida.

The roughly $170 million Zuckerberg spent on the property makes it the most expensive home sale ever made in Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered above the waterfront mansion, which is currently under construction inside the exclusive Indian Creek Village, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to public listings, the nearly 28,000-square-foot property sits atop an 80,000-square-foot lot with a front-row view of pristine water.

Although it’s still under construction, renderings of the interior describe a sweeping staircase, a modern dining room, and a luxurious outdoor pool.

Records show the home will have nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. It will also include features like maid quarters and a sauna.

Another feature included for all wealthy residents on the private island is a security gate to enter the neighborhood.

“It’s an exclusive enclave, it’s a gated island, and it’s private. Miami Beach and the State of Florida have become a magnet for innovation and innovators,” said real estate agent Suzanne Hollander.

Zuckerberg joins a famous crowd already calling the island home, including NFL legend Tom Brady, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

Hollander said South Florida has many qualities that attract billionaires and business leaders.

A few of those qualities include the state having no income tax, with Florida’s legislature recently considering eliminating property taxes.

“What it shows is that Mr. Zuckerberg sees value, happiness, and a bright future for his family, but also for his business and legacy that he’s growing in our State of Florida,” said Hollander.

Hollander also believes that, over time, Meta will shift the majority of its operations and employees to South Florida.

