MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - From the streets of North Beach to downtown Miami’s FIFA Fan Fest and the streets of Buenos Aires, fans came together to root for Messi and Argentina in their first match of the 2026 World Cup.

Watch parties packed with Argentinian passion observed the big match between Argentina and Algeria. Lifelong fans to the newest fans all sported light blue jerseys.

“It’s very amazing, it’s incredible,” said a fan.

On the night of the big game, Miami Beach became Messi Beach, as Argentina fans packed the Miami Beach restaurant Manolo to show support for their country.

There were so many fans on hand that several of them had to watch from outside of the restaurant.

“We saw this guy right here, this guy, he’s the owner of the van, we came to Manolo, we didn’t get to go in. So there he comes with the van, so we all sat out here to watch the game,” said a fan.

It didn’t take long for fans to be beaming with pride as Messi scored the first of three goals at the 17-minute mark.

For Argentineans, soccer isn’t just a game, but a way of life.

“It’s my life, it’s the best in the world,” said a fan.

“Everyone in Argentina are fanatics,” said another fan.

That passion is what helps these fans come together.

In downtown Miami, fans at a packed Bayfront Park celebrated Messi’s first goal in what could be his final World Cup appearance.

“Messi’s the best there ever was, I watched him play in Barcelona for three years. It was incredible watching him play,” said a fan.

Messi went on to score a hat trick, bringing him into a tie with Germany’s Miroslav Klose for the most career goals in the World Cup with 16, and leading Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Algeria.

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