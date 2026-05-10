MIAMI (WSVN) - A heartbroken family came together to remember two brothers who lost their lives while protecting their sister.

Balloons were released into the air, and each one carried a message of love, grief, and remembrance for the pair of brothers on Saturday night.

“It’s hurting the family, and we’re out here. They were a major part of the family,” said Gregory, the boys’ uncle.

23-year-old Jaheim Pierre and 28-year-old Gianni Pierre were shot and killed a week ago while trying to protect their sister.

“I’m talking about they were the life of the party,” said Gregory.

According to police, the brothers had gone to the apartment at 5329 Northwest 17th Avenue to check on their sister when a dispute with her boyfriend turned deadly.

Investigators say Antwan Carter, 31, got a gun from his car and fired at least 10 shots into the apartment, killing the Pierre brothers who were inside.

Their uncle Gregory said the brothers were loyal, fearless, and deeply devoted to the family.

“Stayed in the house all day. Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, those boys love Jesus,” said Gregory.

While Carter remains behind bars and is now facing two counts of first-degree murder, the family hopes their hole will one day be filled again.

“We’re looking for the love and help, like I said, we got two people that we have to bury. We have two people that we have to bury, and we’re just looking for the love and support,” said Gregory.

If you’d like to help this family, there’s a GoFundMe page.

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