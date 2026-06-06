SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Homicide Bureau is investigating the homicide of 45-year-old Terrance D. Willis.

On May 18, 2021, at approximately 12:18 a.m., the below pictured victim, Willis, was killed in the area of Busway and Southwest 173rd Street in Miami.

The murder happened on a Miami-Dade County bus after an altercation with someone on the bus.

After Willis got off the bus at Busway and Southwest 173rd Street and asked for a lighter, someone shot and killed him.

Willis’ heartbroken mother, Debra Willis, is pleading to the public for anyone to come forward and help bring justice to her son’s murder.

“Do not let my son be a cold case, and he will not be as long as I’ve got life in my body,” said Willis’ mother. “He was a giver, he was more giving than anything, and he had love, he loved God.”

A new view of a man whom authorities believe could be connected to the 2021 murder was released by MDSO.

MDSO Homicide Detective Oscar Andino said the man dressed in black with a red backpack and a surgical mask is a person of interest.

“The most viable lead is this individual here, where we do have images of the person; however, we have not been able to legally identify this individual,” said Andino.

Investigators are hoping that releasing the information again might jog the right person’s memory.

“It is impossible for us to do our jobs by ourselves without the help of the community, so here we are asking for the community’s help,” said an official.

Debra said her son, Terrance, who loved ones called ‘Tank,’ needs one last good deed.

“I need y’all to come clean today. I need justice, do it for me. If you don’t want to do it for him, do it for me. give me my life back, please,” said Debra.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the above homicide is requested to contact Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective O. Andino at (305) 471-2400.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at the following (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or 1 (866) 471-8477, or text “CrimeStoppers305” to 738477

FOR MORE INFO TO SUBMIT A TIP:

CrimeStoppers305 Website

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