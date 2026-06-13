SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has released new video showing the moment one of their deputies opened fire during a dangerous confrontation in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending a 15-year-old to the hospital.

According to the MDSO, the shooting occurred back in April during a confrontation with the teen near Southwest 112th Court and Southwest 221st Street.

The video shows the deputy opened fire after a verbal warning, stating he spotted a gun in the hands of the 15-year-old who was running away from him.

After the shooting, the footage shows the deputy telling the 15-year-old not to move, and then the gun falls to his side.

The teen was grazed on the ankle and was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson South Medical Center, according to investigators.

Showing other video angles, MDSO highlights that the weapon the 15-year-old was carrying had an extended clip with 20 rounds in it.

7News was there after the shooting in April. MDSO said they responded to reports of a group of young people who were making threats while wielding a weapon at a park near Southwest 113th Avenue and 216th Street.

Upon arrival, authorities said the group broke up and took off, which led to a pursuit.

Sheriff deputies arrested 15-year-old Cournelious Lamont Comer and 17-year-old Phil Phillips.

Both face several charges.

Comer’s charges include aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a minor.

As is the case with all deputy-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.