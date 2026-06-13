SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deputy experienced trouble on the road after an accident in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Southwest 248th Street and 112th Avenue.

Video from the scene shows a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office motorcycle lying on the side of the street.

There is currently no word on the motorman’s condition, although officials said no one was taken to the hospital.

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