SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office motorman is recovering after a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Southwest 248th Street and 112th Avenue.

Video from the scene shows a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office motorcycle lying on the side of the street.

Investigators said that the motorman was turning onto Southwest 248th Street when he encountered debris on the road and lost control of the motorcycle.

The deputy was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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