NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County pastor was arrested after, investigators said, he sexually abused his biological daughter for years beginning when she was about 5 years old.

Sixty-two-year-old Elie Dorcius faces charges of sexual battery involving a familial child under 12, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 and indecent exposure, the arrest affidavit states.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the victim, now 33, told investigators the abuse began when she was a young child and continued for several years.

The victim told detectives that Dorcius exposed himself, forced her to perform sexual acts and engaged in sexual intercourse with her.

Detectives located Dorcius on Tuesday in Doral and transported him to MDSO’s Special Victims Bureau for questioning.

After being read his Miranda rights, investigators said, the suspect invoked his right to counsel.

Dorcius was later transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, where he is being held without bond.

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