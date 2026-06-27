NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A five-year-old riding a bicycle was struck and killed on Friday.

Investigators with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said that the child was riding in between two cars when a driver of a pick-up truck hit the victim.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rushed to the area on North Krome Avenue.

However, authorities said that the child was deceased at the scene.

The driver of the pick-up truck stayed at the site and is cooperating with investigators, as an investigation is ongoing.

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