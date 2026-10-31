NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - MDSO deputies and investigators blocked off a street in Northwest Miami-Dade after an incident in the area.

The incident took place at Northwest 107th Street and 27th Avenue.

Authorities swarmed the location in West Little River and closed off the area after reports of a shooting.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators collecting evidence from a parking lot at a nearby business.

7News has reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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