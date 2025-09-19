SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two drivers to the hospital after they opened fire on each other following a road rage incident, authorities said.

7Skyforce hovered above a heavy police presence near the intersection of Southwest Fourth Street and 92nd Avenue, at around 6:25 p.m. on Friday. Three cars were taped off in the area where the bullets flew.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a man shot in the chest.

“A verbal altercation started on West Flagler Street at Southwest 92nd Avenue and both vehicles were traveling south,” said BLANK.

Investigators said multiple shots were fired while the men were driving.

When deputies arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men were taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition. As of late Friday night, officials say they are in critical but stable condition.

“They are expected to live,” said BLANK.

7Skyforce also captured a rescue truck with one of the victims inside arriving at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Officers shut down the intersection, as they focused on a silver Toyota sedan with its front driver’s side door open.

Neighbors said they heard several gunshots.

“I thought it was a car accident at first,” said one person.

But they say they are lucky no one else wash urt.

“I’m surprised because it’s always so quiet around here,” said the neighbor.

Detectives have not provided any further details, as they continue to investigate.

