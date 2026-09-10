MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were rescued by a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team after being trapped inside an elevator.

The rescue happened at a building near the 2200 block of Northwest 199th Street in Miami Gardens on Wednesday.

MDFR’s Technical Rescue Team was brought in to free the individuals, with a firefighter being lowered into the elevator car to check on them.

Eventually, the team retrieved everyone inside without any injuries.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.